Boothbay Fund Management Increased Its Position in Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) by $905,382; Harvest Management Holding in Sprint (S) Has Raised by $348,000

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) by 100.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 100,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% . The institutional investor held 200,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 100,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 358,938 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Amag Pharma; 07/05/2018 – Amag Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR BREMELANOTIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF HYPOACTIVE SEXUAL DESIRE DISORDER (HSDD) IN PREMENOPAUSAL…; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA SEES FY REV. $540M TO $580M, EST. $541.8M; 26/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS A NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR BREMELANOTID; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: If Sandoz Receives FDA Approval By a Certain Date, Sandoz May Launch its Generic Version of Feraheme on July 15, 2021; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 12.50M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES ALSO CONSIST OF ABOUT $1.8 BLN OF SERIES 2018-1 5.152% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-2; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MICHEL COMBES AS CEO; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From Sprint Represented Approximately 4% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.70 million activity. $4.42M worth of stock was bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC on Tuesday, June 25. The insider Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott bought $54,650.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold AMAG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 40.10 million shares or 0.32% more from 39.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 32,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 34,616 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 128,375 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 447,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) or 130,445 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 185,114 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 64,457 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 19,003 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 23,464 shares. Paloma Partners Management Commerce reported 39,539 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,619 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,824 shares to 5,064 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 31,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,870 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

More notable recent AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals Acquires Orphan Drug Candidate for Treatment of Severe Preeclampsia – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMAG Pharma down 10% after recent run-up – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AMAG Pharmaceuticals Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq:AMAG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE:LVS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Castlight Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CSLT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:ASH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 11,700 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.12% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation stated it has 350,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Havens Advsr Ltd Llc reported 411,000 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 132,806 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Smithfield Company reported 0% stake.