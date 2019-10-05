Boothbay Fund Management Increased Equifax (EFX) Position; Atx Communications (COMM) Sentiment Is 1.07

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 42.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 6,100 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 20,500 shares with $2.77M value, up from 14,400 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $16.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 706,174 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING

Atx Communications Inc (COMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 105 funds started new and increased holdings, while 98 sold and decreased their equity positions in Atx Communications Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 173.10 million shares, down from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Atx Communications Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 66 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Fpr Partners Llc holds 4.85% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for 12.90 million shares. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.57 million shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 4.22% invested in the company for 18.51 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 1.69% in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 443,400 shares.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CommScope Roadshow Dives Deep into the Forces Transforming the Data Center Industry – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Olstein Funds Comments on CommScope – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CommScope to supply Japan’s SKY Perfect service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 3.91M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has declined 53.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.23M for 7.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Tips For Cancelling A Bank Account – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Climb Out of Debt In 3 Years – Benzinga” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Asks: Would you Fib on a Mortgage Application? – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 51 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 15,506 shares. Senator Invest Group LP holds 850,000 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.03% or 9,178 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 220,079 shares. 41,611 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Old National National Bank In invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wellington Management Llp stated it has 4.18M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shapiro Limited Liability Com owns 1,800 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.15% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Vident Advisory owns 4,602 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Among 2 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equifax has $13000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $95’s average target is -31.18% below currents $138.04 stock price. Equifax had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Wednesday, October 2.