Boothbay Fund Management Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Trimmed by $497,000 as Stock Price Rose; Mycio Wealth Partners Increases Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 7,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.28. About 509,762 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,174 shares to 153,780 shares, valued at $29.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,758 shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063 on Tuesday, January 22. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “French parliament adopts proposals for privatisations and ADP stake sale – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ATTO or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Victoria Police Complete Rollout of Motorola Solutions Managed Service – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Provides Allegheny County with New Mission Critical Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with LexisNexis® Risk Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,572 shares to 14,296 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc (Put) by 137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.47M for 28.34 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.