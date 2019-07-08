Boothbay Fund Management Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Cut by $482,596; Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While Schnieders Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.25 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 2.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 7,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 11,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,618 shares to 75,601 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In (Call) by 72 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Put).

