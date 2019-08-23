Boothbay Fund Management Holding in Chase (CCF) Has Lifted by $715,208 as Stock Rose; World Asset Management Lifted Its Valero Energy Com Stk New (VLO) Position by $757,008 as Stock Value Declined

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 331.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 7,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 2,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 35,611 shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (VLO) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 9,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 39,931 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 30,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.42M shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Llc owns 8,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 226,831 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa reported 3,996 shares. Arvest Bankshares Division has invested 0.65% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hilltop Inc has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Umb Bank N A Mo reported 19,968 shares stake. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 34,882 shares. Moreover, First National Trust has 0.91% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The West Virginia-based Security Tru Com has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Whittier Trust accumulated 130,204 shares. E&G Advsr Lp holds 7,200 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Capstone Inv Ltd Liability reported 11,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Republic Inv Management has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 75,738 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru Communications invested in 0.14% or 8,384 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CCF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advisors owns 4,315 shares. 13,627 are held by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 5,050 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Victory Cap Management owns 3,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology owns 377,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 364,229 shares. Amer Int Group has 4,620 shares. 850 are owned by Pnc Serv Gru Inc. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Manufacturers Life The reported 2,666 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 2,843 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,908 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 13,103 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 11,440 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 17,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chase Corporation Announces Fiscal 2018 Results – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” with publication date: January 04, 2018.