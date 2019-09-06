Boothbay Fund Management Holding in Celgene (CELG) Lifted by $20.34 Million; Wesbanco Bank Has Upped Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $358,604 as Stock Value Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4210.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 216,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 221,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, up from 5,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 2.34M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 4,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 43,115 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 38,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 5.34 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 15,151 shares to 14,169 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (Put) by 583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IWP) by 4,319 shares to 52,193 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,049 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).