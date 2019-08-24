Boothbay Fund Management Has Upped Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Ota Financial Group LP Upped Its Stake in Sprint (S) by $826,940

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 6.90 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 29/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile Hopes Fast 5G Makes Quick Work of Sprint Deal Review; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital…; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE EXECUTIVE CHAIR, COMBES AS CEO

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 40,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 57,876 shares to 483,156 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,924 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,867 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 111,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 371,348 shares. Synovus Corp has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Canandaigua State Bank Trust has 6,240 shares. State Street reported 4.65M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 29,989 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 1.75M were accumulated by Turtle Creek Asset Inc. 10,057 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Voya Inv Management Ltd holds 132,303 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House accumulated 94,723 shares. Castleark Mgmt owns 42,705 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1,685 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.14% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership stated it has 90,500 shares. Moreover, Ckw Gp has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 3.25M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.24 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 326,234 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 423,498 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 40,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability invested in 4.55 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 182,287 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.49 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 201,000 shares. 36,000 are owned by Numerixs Investment Technology. Bessemer Gp invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cibc Comml Bank Usa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

