Boothbay Fund Management Has Upped Equinix (EQIX) Holding By $1.18 Million; Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (OPRA) Sellers Increased By 2.17% Their Shorts

Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OPRA) had an increase of 2.17% in short interest. OPRA’s SI was 806,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.17% from 789,200 shares previously. With 148,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s short sellers to cover OPRA’s short positions. The stock increased 7.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 732,311 shares traded or 489.49% up from the average. Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has declined 5.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 240.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 2,614 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 3,699 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 1,085 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $47.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $557.24. About 107,346 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It has a 39.44 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 13 shares. Security Capital Rech And Mgmt holds 5.55% or 301,615 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 2,377 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,358 shares. Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 212 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 1 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,718 shares. Agf Inc holds 4,996 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 4,027 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.06% or 26,445 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Ems Cap LP invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eulav Asset Management invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lasalle Inv Management Securities Limited Liability has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Crosslink Capital accumulated 1.82% or 16,200 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $537.56’s average target is -3.53% below currents $557.24 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $54500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $57500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 1. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.