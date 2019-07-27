Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $513,338 as Stock Declined; As Gentex Com (GNTX) Valuation Rose, Reinhart Partners Has Cut Holding by $575,720

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 73,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 203,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.29M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 914,530 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 28,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,879 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 204,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard World Divid & Income (LOR) by 70,403 shares to 147,293 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability invested in 0.44% or 2.46M shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.41M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Paradigm Mgmt Incorporated Ny has invested 4.43% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Citigroup owns 76,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Ls Investment Advsr owns 3,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 11,751 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp reported 1.09M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 10,007 shares. Sei Investments Commerce holds 0% or 46,817 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 2.74M shares. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 32,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 76,500 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. $2,510 worth of stock was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8,932 shares to 304,317 shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 98,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com.