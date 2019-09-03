Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding as Market Value Declined; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $776,790 as Stock Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 40,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 29,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 32,178 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 61,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 559,362 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 32,178 shares. 16,200 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 9.75M shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,865 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 32,304 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc, a New York-based fund reported 718,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 16,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Huntington Financial Bank invested in 638 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 65,385 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0% or 5,818 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc (Put) by 137 shares to 222 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpt Realty by 28,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $42.23M for 15.41 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

