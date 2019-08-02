Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Its At&T (T) Holding by $362,204; As Nordstrom (JWN) Shares Declined, Marshall & Sullivan Has Cut Holding by $329,208

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 63.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 11,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6,706 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 18,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 10.65M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 798,830 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73M for 9.73 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 5,179 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 6,072 shares stake. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 164,231 shares. Mengis Cap reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Glenmede Na invested in 0.02% or 106,046 shares. Korea-based Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 29,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 13,351 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,180 shares in its portfolio. Covington Mngmt accumulated 3,378 shares. Btim holds 27,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 19,432 shares to 32,531 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 13,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.11 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Agf Invs America Incorporated reported 61,584 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc holds 6,781 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Howard Cap has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,184 shares. Swedbank holds 0.22% or 1.45 million shares. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 47,275 shares. Btr Mngmt has 54,620 shares. The New York-based Trustco Bank Corporation N Y has invested 1.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 219,509 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 32,871 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 64,718 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Interactive Financial Advsr. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested in 1.27% or 234,607 shares. First Bankshares Trust holds 17,081 shares.