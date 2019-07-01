Boothbay Fund Management Has Lifted Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Stake by $476,616; Market Valuation Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Price Michael F Has Boosted Position

Price Michael F increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $188.17. About 980,544 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 39,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,011 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 54,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 806.32% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 546,316 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors has 8,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 483,709 shares. Moreover, Water Island Limited Liability Corp has 6.64% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 160,280 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 4,132 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Llc accumulated 1.67% or 10,000 shares. Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.49% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 33 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated Inc. New York-based Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 196 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 27,800 shares. Charter Trust owns 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,390 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) by 439 shares to 150 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 25,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,425 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 100,816 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 681,235 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,136 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 30,885 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 1,837 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Grace And White Inc invested 0.24% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 116,824 are held by Price Michael F. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 12,240 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 16,196 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Wells Fargo And Mn has 17,652 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 13,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,452 shares.