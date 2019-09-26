Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Its Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Position; West Essex Bancorp (WEBK) Sentiment Is 4.5

West Essex Bancorp Inc (WEBK) investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 3 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 9 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 2 cut down and sold their stakes in West Essex Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 299,644 shares, up from 126,436 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding West Essex Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) stake by 327.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 54,738 shares as Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)'s stock rose 26.40%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 71,470 shares with $1.54M value, up from 16,732 last quarter. Cara Therapeutics Inc now has $879.36 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 677,878 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500.

Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercialize KORSUVA™ Injection in Dialysis Patients with Pruritus. How Much Of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Do Institutions Own? Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Increased An Energizing 193% In The Last Three Years.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. Rho Capital Partners invested in 3.27 million shares.

It closed at $31.25 lastly. It is down 0.79% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WEBK News: 08/03/2018 – Wellesley College Turns to Muni Bonds to Boost All-Women Science; 09/05/2018 – Forbes Ranks Darlene Murphy of Wellesley Asset Management One of the Top 50 Women Wealth Advisors in America; 05/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Wellesley Coll, MA’s Series L Bnds ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – WELLESLEY BANCORP INC WEBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.58; 16/03/2018 – Greg Miller of Wellesley Asset Management Ranked Massachusetts’ Top Financial Advisor by Barron’s — #1 for the 4th Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Wellesley Ma’s 2018 Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Greg Miller of Wellesley Asset Management Ranked Massachusetts’ Top Financial Advisor by Barron’s – #1 for the 4th Year in; 26/04/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $79.59 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans.