Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Chase (CCF) Position by $715,208; Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) Shares Rose While Hodges Capital Management Lowered Holding

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 24,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52M, down from 99,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $742.05. About 3,197 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 331.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 7,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 2,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 15,064 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CCF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 3,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated owns 850 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). State Street stated it has 159,224 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 98,618 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 10,447 shares. Blackrock stated it has 495,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 695,799 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Ghp Investment reported 5,648 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 11,440 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 14,694 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 53,326 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7,373 shares to 11,842 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 7,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,610 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 701,300 shares to 763,900 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 78 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.95 million activity. 50 shares were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, worth $39,879 on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 350 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 2,000 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 2,012 shares. 378 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cordasco Net invested in 42 shares or 0.03% of the stock. White Elm Cap Limited Co has 4.45% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 21,825 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 1,225 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 182 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sfmg Lc accumulated 512 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd reported 406 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,656 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 886 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,000 shares.

