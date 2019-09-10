Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) as Market Valuation Rose; Tata Motors Adr (TTM) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Boosted Position by $167.58 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 13,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2,029 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 15,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $141.68. About 483,328 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Tata Motors Adr (TTM) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 13,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 110,650 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 97,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Tata Motors Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 2.15M shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 06/03/2018 – SEBI ASKS TATA MOTORS TO STRENGTHEN INTERNAL PROCESSES; 20/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Consultancy Services for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Tata Housing `Serein’ set to Reinvent Modern Living for the Upwardly Mobile Denizens of Thane; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES EXEC SAYS INCREMENTALLY CO MORE CONFIDENT ABOUT BFSI IN NORTH AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – TATA STEEL OFFERED INR352B UPFRONT TO BANKS FOR BHUSHAN DEBT; 18/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS 4Q NET INCOME 3.14B RUPEES, EST. 2.38B; 08/04/2018 – Economic Times: With an eye on debt, Tata Sons set to discuss M&A plans of group cos; 23/03/2018 – TATA POWER TO SELL TATA COMMUNICATIONS STAKE FOR INR6.1B; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS SEES CHINA CAR PRICES DROPPING ON IMPORT DUTY CUT; 05/04/2018 – TATA MOTORS-DRB-HICOM LAUNCHES 3 NEW COMM VEHICLES IN MALAYSIA

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese (NYSE:CE) by 38,107 shares to 31 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On (NYSE:SNA) by 85 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jaguar looks to dent Tesla with incentives – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sea Limited: Disappointing Operating Fundamentals And High Valuation Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $219.05 million for 20.84 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,638 shares to 23,433 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 26,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Chase Corp (NYSEMKT:CCF).

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Two proposed projects cause concern for residents of Comal County – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

