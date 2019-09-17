Boothbay Fund Management Has Cut Position in Chase (CCF) by $699,780; Kessler Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 64.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The institutional investor held 3,576 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 10,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 20,775 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 24,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Finance Grp Incorporated holds 0.54% or 23,437 shares. Globeflex Capital LP owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 66,524 are owned by Diligent Investors Lc. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt accumulated 94,740 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc owns 230,685 shares. 29,490 are owned by Bessemer Secs Ltd Company. Tower Research Llc (Trc) reported 26,433 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 11,350 shares. Dana Investment reported 358,211 shares stake. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 81,913 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 22,305 shares. Nicholas Partners LP owns 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,497 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company stated it has 577,676 shares. First Financial Bank holds 2.6% or 127,696 shares in its portfolio.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd by 35,068 shares to 70,738 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 98 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494 shares, and has risen its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.