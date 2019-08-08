Boothbay Fund Management Has Boosted By $1.75 Million Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake; Meritage Group LP Has Boosted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding

Meritage Group Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 0.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 8,872 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 2.72M shares with $307.48M value, up from 2.71 million last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $89.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 3.58M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 14.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 9,618 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 75,601 shares with $13.81M value, up from 65,983 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Addison Co invested in 2,279 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ar Asset Management accumulated 5,364 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 75 shares. Bailard holds 2,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Basswood Limited Liability Company owns 146,883 shares. 2,745 are owned by Davenport Co Ltd Liability. Principal Fin Gru Inc owns 1.32M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boston Prns accumulated 2.53 million shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 32,917 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested in 46,975 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 3,271 are owned by Legacy Private Company. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FIS issues Q3, Q4 guidance including Worldpay operations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. $544,142 worth of stock was bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga”, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.