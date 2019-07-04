Boothbay Fund Management Cut Its Wendys Co (WEN) Position; Shorts at Culp (CULP) Lowered By 21.88%

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Wendys Co (WEN) stake by 59.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 36,206 shares as Wendys Co (WEN)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 24,843 shares with $444,000 value, down from 61,049 last quarter. Wendys Co now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 807,468 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs

Culp Inc (NYSE:CULP) had a decrease of 21.88% in short interest. CULP’s SI was 67,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.88% from 86,400 shares previously. With 31,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Culp Inc (NYSE:CULP)’s short sellers to cover CULP’s short positions. The SI to Culp Inc’s float is 0.61%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 2,222 shares traded. Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has declined 36.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CULP News: 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc Expects to Fund Acquisition With Cash and Investments on Hand; 23/04/2018 – DJ Culp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CULP); 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Culp To Buy Source For Custom Window Treatments; 08/03/2018 – CULP INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND WITHOUT INCURRING ANY ADDITIONAL DEBT; 08/03/2018 Culp Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Source For Custom Window Treatments Designed For Hospitality Market; 08/03/2018 – CULP: PACT TO BUY SOURCE FOR CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS DESIGNED; 08/03/2018 – CULP REPORTS DEFINITIVE PACT TO BUY READ WINDOW PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc. to Acquire Read Window Products

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $235.80 million. It operates through two divisions, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. It has a 42.29 P/E ratio. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wendy’s had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, January 7 to “Hold”. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, January 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $20 target. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $39.22 million for 29.10 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity. TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. sold $51.33M worth of stock or 3.00M shares.

