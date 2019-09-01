Boothbay Fund Management Cut Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stake by $513,338; Stock Rose; Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) Stake Has Lifted by Canal Insurance Company

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 73,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 129,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 203,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 571,675 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) by 119.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 119,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 219,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 93,460 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc invested 0.03% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Mutual Of America Cap owns 3,361 shares. 319,633 are owned by Da Davidson And. Panagora Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 285,707 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 28,675 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 271 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 83,812 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Schroder Investment Group Inc invested in 1.09M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 10,007 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 68,258 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 15,918 shares to 64,392 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 19,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Fd Inc (TWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 9.19 million shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru holds 0.03% or 10,325 shares. 913,000 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 1.14M shares or 0% of the stock. Gmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp owns 1.47M shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 56,150 were reported by First Republic. 384 are held by First Interstate Natl Bank. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 68 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co invested in 1,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcrae Management Inc owns 341,525 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 22.66M shares or 0.24% of the stock.