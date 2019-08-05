Boothbay Fund Management Continues to Hold Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Hanmi Finl (HAFC) Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 883.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 15,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,697 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 1,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (HAFC) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 19,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 24,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 43,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Hanmi Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 116,163 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Internal Rate of Return on Transaction Will Be in Excess of 20%; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 60,486 shares to 542,727 shares, valued at $39.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 80,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).

More notable recent Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hanmi names Bonita Lee its new CEO, president – L.A. Biz” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Additional Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.44 million shares or 1.40% less from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 175,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 69,993 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 536,738 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 43 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 47,066 shares. 20,996 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Citigroup invested in 0% or 24,061 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 41,784 shares. American International Grp Inc owns 23,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With the Competition in the Rear-View Mirror, AMD Stock Is All Set – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy NVDA Stock With Nvidia Set to Buy Mellanox to Expand Cloud Business? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 14,556 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moors Cabot Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,280 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt owns 48,522 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,943 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 86,862 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 0.2% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc reported 268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability has 1.67% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,545 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 6,125 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Premier Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 15 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 792,138 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.69% or 79,661 shares.