Boothbay Fund Management Continues to Hold Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN); Nike (NKE) Stock Price Declined While West Coast Financial Has Trimmed by $399,252 Its Stake

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 113.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 6,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,025 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, up from 6,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 738,702 shares traded or 53.41% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 27,254 shares to 264,277 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 214,117 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.9% or 16,666 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 3,996 shares. Amer International reported 416,118 shares. Brown Advisory Securities invested in 0.06% or 3,019 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.39% or 4.25 million shares. Main Street Lc invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital has invested 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability accumulated 2,932 shares. Adirondack Trust Com reported 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Somerville Kurt F invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Braun Stacey Assoc, New York-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc reported 29,369 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 3.24% or 33,365 shares.

