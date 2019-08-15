Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (LYSFF) Shorts Raised By 38.21%

LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSFF) had an increase of 38.21% in short interest. LYSFF’s SI was 257,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 38.21% from 186,600 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 860 days are for LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSFF)’s short sellers to cover LYSFF’s short positions. It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 44.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 3,079 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 10,021 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 6,942 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $275.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $271.09. About 2.42M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, smoked and marinated, and M.A.P. seafood products in Norway. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. It operates through four divisions: Farming, Wild Catch and Whitefish, Value-Added Processing, and Sales & Distribution. It has a 10.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers whole and processed salmon, whitefish, trout, shellfish, pelagic fish, and sushi fish products under various brands.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 7,950 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Mastercard Foundation. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased China Fd Inc (CHN) stake by 51,199 shares to 20,265 valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) stake by 18,640 shares and now owns 18,845 shares. Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was reduced too.

