Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Both Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 30 1.10 N/A 1.35 23.13 Urban Outfitters Inc. 27 0.52 N/A 2.66 8.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Urban Outfitters Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Urban Outfitters Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2% Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.33 shows that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $41, while its potential upside is 32.90%. Meanwhile, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 70.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Urban Outfitters Inc. looks more robust than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. 0.7% are Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73% Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.3% 4.48% -19.83% -26.12% -45.82% -28.28%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Urban Outfitters Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Urban Outfitters Inc.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.