Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Both Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 28 1.29 N/A 1.29 21.02 Nordstrom Inc. 41 0.31 N/A 3.31 11.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. Nordstrom Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.1% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 52.6% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Nordstrom Inc. on the other hand, has 0.44 beta which makes it 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Nordstrom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 1 7 2 2.20

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -20.99% and an $28 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Nordstrom Inc. is $48.56, which is potential 54.85% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Nordstrom Inc. is looking more favorable than Boot Barn Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares and 65.2% of Nordstrom Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.4% of Nordstrom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -7.27% -13.03% -0.26% 7.91% 26.33% 59.48% Nordstrom Inc. -6.26% -13.46% -16.1% -42.82% -24.11% -19.7%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Nordstrom Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.