Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Reaches $35.43 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at Orion Group Holdings Common (ORN) Lowered By 2.7%

Orion Group Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:ORN) had a decrease of 2.7% in short interest. ORN’s SI was 1.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.7% from 1.87 million shares previously. With 473,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Orion Group Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:ORN)’s short sellers to cover ORN’s short positions. The SI to Orion Group Holdings Inc Common’s float is 6.55%. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 26,954 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 08/03/2018 Orion Group 4Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 215,466 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITSThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.01 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $32.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BOOT worth $80.72M less.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $383,864 activity. The insider Buchler Peter R. bought $59,472. 75,000 shares were bought by PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL, worth $148,500 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $4,925 was bought by Caliel Michael J. Sullivan Mary E bought $98,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Stauffer Mark R., worth $9,750. Tabb Robert L bought 20,000 shares worth $38,800. Daerr Richard L. bought $23,917 worth of stock or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 17.65 million shares or 22.95% less from 22.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns owns 3.19M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 824,380 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 25,488 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 33,826 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 311,614 shares. Bridgeway Inc holds 108,644 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) or 18,381 shares. 2.39M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 110,675 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Grace White Ny has invested 0.95% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 65,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Llc, California-based fund reported 240 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 190,907 shares.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $132.68 million. It operates in two divisions, Marine and Concrete. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70M for 44.29 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.28% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 31 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.15% or 17,490 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 5,782 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 347,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 572,753 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 25,093 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 56,996 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 1,568 shares. 11,400 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Equity Research. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 17,009 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 50 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Co accumulated 27,500 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 24.62 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.