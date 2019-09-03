Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Reaches $32.21 After 4.00% Down Move; Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Duke Energy (DUK) Stake By $1.00 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 77.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 11,161 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 25,518 shares with $2.30M value, up from 14,357 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $67.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 590,787 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.96% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 206,972 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HANDThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $903.30 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $30.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BOOT worth $36.13M less.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.61M for 40.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $903.30 million. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 22.38 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,092 shares stake. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,006 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,717 shares. 29,100 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation. Voloridge Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 27,366 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 1.93 million shares. Landscape Capital Management has 0.67% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 238,959 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 35,889 shares. 6,851 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,570 shares. The California-based Primecap Ca has invested 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 232,537 are held by Balyasny Asset Lc. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 415,389 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is -1.75% below currents $92.96 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DUK in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8800 target. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $91 target.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 14,426 shares to 10,842 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,525 shares and now owns 788 shares. Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) was reduced too.

