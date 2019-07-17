Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Motorcar Parts America Has 1.38 Sentiment

Motorcar Parts America Inc (MPAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 54 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 39 decreased and sold stakes in Motorcar Parts America Inc. The funds in our database now own: 20.96 million shares, up from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Motorcar Parts America Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 43 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. BOOT’s profit would be $5.95M giving it 38.40 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -34.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 172,988 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 38,925 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $347.98 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 247,189 shares or 4.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fine Capital Partners L.P. has 3.84% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 3.47% in the stock. Sg Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 507,311 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $914.77 million. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 23.9 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.