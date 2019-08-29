Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Comparing side by side

Both Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 30 1.20 N/A 1.35 23.13 Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.43 N/A 0.82 10.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tilly’s Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Tilly’s Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7%

Volatility & Risk

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tilly’s Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 0.2. Competitively, Tilly’s Inc. has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tilly’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$41 is Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 21.55%. On the other hand, Tilly’s Inc.’s potential upside is 60.55% and its average price target is $14. The data provided earlier shows that Tilly’s Inc. appears more favorable than Boot Barn Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Tilly’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73% Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has 83.73% stronger performance while Tilly’s Inc. has -18.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats Tilly’s Inc.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.