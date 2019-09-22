Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) Contrasting side by side

Both Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 31 1.28 N/A 1.35 23.13 Duluth Holdings Inc. 15 0.51 N/A 0.51 24.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2% Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Duluth Holdings Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Duluth Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is $41, with potential upside of 13.67%. Duluth Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 62.87% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Duluth Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Boot Barn Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41% of Duluth Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Duluth Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73% Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has 83.73% stronger performance while Duluth Holdings Inc. has -51.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Duluth Holdings Inc.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.