Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Samlyn Capital Lifted Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. BOOT’s profit would be $6.02M giving it 41.79 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -34.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 619,404 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 57.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 348,612 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 954,282 shares with $93.29 million value, up from 605,670 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $13.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 1.15M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 26 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $108 target. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.