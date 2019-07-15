Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose While North American Management Has Decreased by $553,076 Its Holding

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51 million, down from 202,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 3.45M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 184,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 744,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, down from 928,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 838,988 shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.13 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares to 89,673 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 47,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.95M for 39.24 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85,700 shares to 312,452 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).