Boot Barn Hldgs (Call) (BOOT) Holder Citadel Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Cvb Finl Com (CVBF) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered Holding by $4.36 Million as Share Value Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (Call) (BOOT) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 1.07M shares traded or 33.94% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cvb Finl Corp Com (CVBF) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 207,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 4.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15 million, down from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvb Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 384,755 shares traded. CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has declined 6.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CVBF News: 21/03/2018 – CVB Financial Corp. Announces 114th Consecutive Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Fitch: Smooth Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS; 16/04/2018 – Detroit Metro CVB Launches New Restaurant-Focused YouTube Show; 10/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB unveils new travel planner, magazine for Kanawha Valley tourists; 29/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW EUROPEAN RMBS CRITERIA HAS NOT RESULTED IN NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS ON ITALIAN CVB AND RMBS TRANSACTIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVB Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVBF); 18/04/2018 – CVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 32C, EST. 30C; 29/05/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS Unaffected By Implementation Of European RMBS Criteria; 09/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB executive `encouraged’ by plans to build hotel at former Sears site; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (Put) (NYSE:BOH) by 5,800 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 253,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $6.00 million for 40.05 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $5,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 25,947 shares to 309,753 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 109,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).