Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Valuation Rose While Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed by $7.08 Million Its Position; Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $2.46 Million as Shares Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 202,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 361,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.87 million, down from 563,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 655,533 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 272,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 407,372 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 680,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 1.96M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Sei Invs holds 2.21 million shares. Asset Management One Comm Ltd invested in 245,529 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can has 20,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lyrical Asset LP has invested 2.35% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 825,537 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 244,520 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). United Svcs Automobile Association has 2.56 million shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 10.44 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 958,591 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.70M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 91,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 21,043 shares to 101,121 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Moreover, Landscape Cap Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group holds 2,475 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 31,897 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 659,051 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Co reported 1.67% stake. Granite Point Mngmt LP reported 0.24% stake. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Congress Asset Ma owns 123,803 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 6,159 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Wasatch Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 235,548 shares. Gsa Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 89,832 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $84.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penumbra Inc by 1,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70M for 45.21 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.