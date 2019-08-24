Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Valuation Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed by $7.98 Million Its Stake; South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Lowes Co (LOW) Holding by $17.75 Million; Stock Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 694,629 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Co Inc (LOW) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 162,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 15,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 178,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.52M shares traded or 6.76% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Llc accumulated 5,493 shares. Consolidated Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fca Tx has 1.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 24,246 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 25,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wills Gru stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 6,601 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.29% or 536,325 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,299 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Security Trust Company owns 14,511 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,258 shares. Barnett has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 55,323 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,436 shares. Rwc Asset Llp has invested 0.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow books 240-point gain as bond-market recession signal flashes after Fed minutes – MarketWatch” on August 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 185,995 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. by 166,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Aphria Might Be the Best Pot Stock to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Were Up Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,934 shares to 13,934 shares, valued at $24.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 38,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.