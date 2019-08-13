Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Stake Maintained by Sandler Capital Management; Apple (AAPL) Holder Towercrest Capital Management Upped Position by $385,749 as Stock Price Rose

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $9.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.93. About 37.16M shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 124.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 190,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 343,509 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 153,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.87M market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 378,457 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP reported 61,982 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 26,161 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 31,800 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 529,780 shares. 16,673 were accumulated by Principal Gru Incorporated. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1.09M shares. The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.05% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 486,338 shares. Granite Point Mgmt Lp reported 175,000 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 260,522 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 43,186 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 2,075 shares. Aqr Ltd owns 171,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) by 310,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 5,636 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation stated it has 19,932 shares. Lpl Lc accumulated 2.33M shares. Lionstone Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 8.37% or 96,320 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 28,566 shares. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,159 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins invested in 2.42% or 10.01 million shares. First Washington accumulated 1.87% or 19,428 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj holds 1.13% or 7,811 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cna Fincl stated it has 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burney owns 271,284 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv owns 47,972 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Co owns 282,181 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,964 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

