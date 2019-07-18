Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Legacy Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $640,442

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 3367.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 403,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 11,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 526,973 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 11.47 million shares traded or 123.44% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STICKING TO 5-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING PLAN; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – INFORMED STAFF OF PLANNED ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES IN UPSTREAM BUSINESS REGIONS WORLDWIDE; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oman Oil is said to seek buyers for stake in Khazzan gas field- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – SERICA IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH BP AND IOC TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Timpani Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.62% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 35,889 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 72,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Rech accumulated 11,400 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 6,929 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Menta Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 6,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 5,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 22,801 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Ltd Llc has 0.71% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 60,034 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.13% or 61,982 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability reported 120,762 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 13,625 shares to 374,846 shares, valued at $45.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 64,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.