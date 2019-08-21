Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Raised Its Stake by $10.15 Million as Shares Rose; Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Fastenal Company (FAST) Position by $12.61 Million; Stock Declined

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 257,413 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 197,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 8.12M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.41 million, up from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 986,915 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71M shares, valued at $189.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Diversified Strategies Ltd Liability holds 93,705 shares or 5.72% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group reported 5,855 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 40,656 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,790 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Inc Ca holds 0.02% or 4,430 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 191,877 shares. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 21,193 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.36 million shares. Cambridge Research Advsr stated it has 31,882 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap reported 26,665 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 20 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Akari Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Nomacopan for Pediatric Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Related Thrombotic Microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fastenal: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sigma Labs Issues Shareholder Letter – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Britain’s blackout points to need for more reserves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boot Barn +3% after strong rodeo season – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BOOT) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boot Barn +8% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 162,581 shares to 279,621 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 59,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,640 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 14,703 shares. Moreover, Sandler Cap has 0.79% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.31% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. 200 are held by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 89,108 shares. 93,263 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability owns 102,970 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 2.13M shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 31,800 shares in its portfolio. 744,036 were accumulated by Copper Rock Ptnrs Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 4,700 shares. Moreover, Secor Capital Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 11,273 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,092 shares or 0% of the stock.