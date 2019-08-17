Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Stake by $7.98 Million as Share Price Rose; Rollins Com Stk (ROL) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $432,837

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc Com Stk (ROL) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The hedge fund held 9,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 19,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 1.31 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 709,849 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL) by 25,061 shares to 42,957 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.04M for 37.56 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

