Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Its Holding by $1.50 Million as Market Value Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Lone Pine Capital Has Decreased Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 51,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 108,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 159,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 682,332 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 227,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 4.93M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.81M, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 2.13M shares. Amer Grp Inc owns 17,856 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 60,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Lc stated it has 478,040 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors holds 0% or 194,366 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 27,000 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Pnc Fin Svcs Gru has 1,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 529,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 91,471 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank reported 51,700 shares.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Were Up Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boot Barn +8% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 64,508 shares to 149,391 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 124,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,000 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30M shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $170.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Hexo Stock a Falling Knife Or Has It Reached a Good Entry Point? – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Tilray Stock Is Looking for a Turnaround – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Can Trust ACB Stock Despite This Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.92M for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 216,753 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13.55M shares. 35,371 were reported by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Axa has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 81,640 shares. Burney Company owns 18,721 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 127 shares. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 263,510 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,142 shares. Intact Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Two Creeks Cap LP owns 408,151 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0.31% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dillon Associate has 11,383 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,591 shares.