Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position Held by Citadel Advisors Llc; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose, Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Holding

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 26,585 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 66,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $221.11. About 422,698 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 177.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 124,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 194,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.88% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 587,262 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 167,654 shares to 37,152 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,070 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Grp has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.58% or 744,036 shares. Frontier Cap Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.44M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 108,082 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Timpani Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 43,769 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Moreover, Secor Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,076 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 91,471 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 9,264 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 84,185 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,917 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 44,121 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,235 shares. Macquarie Group Inc owns 87,900 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.94 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42,093 shares to 127,093 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 270,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).