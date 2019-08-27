Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Holding Has Increased by Granite Point Capital Management Lp; Nokota Management LP Upped Its Position in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) by $1.75 Million as Stock Value Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.01M market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 606,854 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 5.28 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth reported 100 shares. Stonehill Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6.54M shares for 35.07% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 656,747 shares. 13,475 were reported by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc. 1,334 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. 893,343 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 0.64% or 247,640 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 447,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tpg Gru Hldgs (Sbs) Advisors owns 1.59 million shares. Federated Pa owns 106,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 627,504 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 508,078 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 801,963 shares to 893,594 shares, valued at $61.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch reported 157,877 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Legal And General Plc holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, American Gp has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 15,192 shares. Granite Point Cap Management Lp holds 0.5% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 175,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 161,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timpani Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 43,769 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.05% or 37,961 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 36,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Menta Capital Lc has 0.09% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Limited Co invested in 1.44M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc invested in 293 shares or 0% of the stock.