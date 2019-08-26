Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $5.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Waste Management (WM) Position by $348,140; Shares Rose

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.84. About 480,457 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 124.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 190,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 343,509 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 153,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.50M market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 196,861 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) by 900,000 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $19.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,280 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

