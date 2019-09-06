Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $13.02 Million; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Share Value Declined, Opus Point Partners Management Has Lifted Stake by $487,642

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 96.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 448,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 462,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 235,660 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $103.25. About 163,285 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 09/03/2018 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver and Lung Cancer – Pipeline Analysisl Technavio; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70M for 41.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 108,415 shares to 276,512 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).