Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $3.92 Million as Market Value Rose; Bokf Has Raised Stake in Sysco (SYY)

Bokf increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 27,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 68,564 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 41,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 1.48 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 464,266 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 49,009 shares to 113,489 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,022 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

