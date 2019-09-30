Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Trimmed Stake; Cincinnati Financial Position in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 249,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 227,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, down from 476,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 166,508 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34 million, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $246.1. About 284,046 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 131,136 shares to 189,235 shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70 million for 43.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 178,390 shares. Jane Street Limited Co holds 0% or 7,357 shares. 20,272 are owned by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 172,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank has 52,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 3,510 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 51,421 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 258,747 shares. 479,380 were accumulated by Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability. Affinity Invest Advisors Lc owns 0.12% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 11,267 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset owns 168,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 0.08% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Ameriprise owns 549,531 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 160 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Com Oh holds 0.22% or 9,065 shares in its portfolio.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Ord (NYSE:MMM) by 22,000 shares to 211,000 shares, valued at $36.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Ord (NYSE:PNC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Ord (NYSE:TJX).

