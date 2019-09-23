Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,847 5.81 N/A 86.45 21.82 TransUnion 73 6.10 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Booking Holdings Inc. and TransUnion. TransUnion seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booking Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Booking Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Booking Holdings Inc. and TransUnion’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Booking Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. TransUnion’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransUnion are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. TransUnion therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Booking Holdings Inc. and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Booking Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.39% and an $2105 consensus target price. On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 3.97% and its consensus target price is $84.33. Based on the results given earlier, Booking Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than TransUnion, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Booking Holdings Inc. and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 0% respectively. Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TransUnion.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors TransUnion.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.