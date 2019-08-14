Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,821 5.45 N/A 86.45 21.82 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 148 3.06 N/A 4.63 33.67

Table 1 demonstrates Booking Holdings Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Euronet Worldwide Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booking Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Booking Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Booking Holdings Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Booking Holdings Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Booking Holdings Inc. is $2049, with potential upside of 8.34%. Competitively the average target price of Euronet Worldwide Inc. is $200, which is potential 35.63% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Euronet Worldwide Inc. is looking more favorable than Booking Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Booking Holdings Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.