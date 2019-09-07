Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,830 5.59 N/A 86.45 21.82 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.99 N/A 2.82 15.82

Table 1 demonstrates Booking Holdings Inc. and Deluxe Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Deluxe Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Booking Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Booking Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Booking Holdings Inc. and Deluxe Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Booking Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Deluxe Corporation has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deluxe Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Booking Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Booking Holdings Inc. has a 5.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2076.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Deluxe Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Deluxe Corporation.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.