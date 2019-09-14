Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,834 5.95 N/A 86.45 21.82 Aquantia Corp. 12 5.37 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Booking Holdings Inc. and Aquantia Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. Its rival Aquantia Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.2 respectively. Aquantia Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and Aquantia Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Booking Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $2076.67, while its potential upside is 0.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares and 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares. Booking Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Aquantia Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Aquantia Corp.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.