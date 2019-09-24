Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Both Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,847 5.79 N/A 86.45 21.82 ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.37 N/A 1.24 34.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ABM Industries Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booking Holdings Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Booking Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Booking Holdings Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Booking Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ABM Industries Incorporated has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Booking Holdings Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$2105 is Booking Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Booking Holdings Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are ABM Industries Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. was less bullish than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats ABM Industries Incorporated on 8 of the 11 factors.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.